AMD CEO Lisa Su downplays the company’s role in crypto mining

Can’t find a new graphics card for your PC? You might be tempted to blame bots, scalpers or cryptocurrency miners for this – but AMD CEO Lisa Su is downplaying the impact of crypto at the 2021 Code Conference today. Asked about how big a deal crypto is for the chipmaker, he told the audience that it’s only a small part of AMD’s business, called it “a very volatile place” and suggested that it could be a part of AMD’s business. The focus should not be on moving forward. one of two.

This is not a particularly surprising stance for several reasons. First, what was the upside for GPU makers like AMD and Nvidia – GPU prices are slowly falling amid China’s cryptocurrency crackdown, which only strengthened last week as China’s central bank officially banned cryptocurrency transactions. Banned completely. There have been reports of massive GPU sales from the mining sectors, although the prices are still quite high.

Here are some reasons why Su isn’t promoting crypto right now

Second, if she publicly says she supports AMD by pursuing crypto sales, it may actually be unpopular when it comes to AMD’s hyper-vocal audience of gamers, who believe That every sale to crypto miners is a sale at their expense – and who also purchases desktop CPUs and motherboards for AMD.

Su made it very clear in her reply to the Code conference that gamers are top of mind: “We’re working really hard to get more products for gamers; I get a lot of ‘Dear Lisa, what Can you help me get a gaming card?'” he said. AMD already took some flak from gamers when it revealed that it won’t block mining workloads with its new GPUs, unlike Nvidia.

But third, AMD may not have a sufficient supply of GPUs to initially tempt miners. While we don’t know exactly how many current-gen GPUs the company shipped, there are several indications that the company has sold fewer of them than its rival Nvidia.

It’s rare to see AMD GPUs in stock, very few of them change hands on sites like eBay, and not a single AMD GPU has broken into Steam’s hardware survey, which gives a rough glimpse at how many of them made it. provides. In the hands of PC gamers. More than 6 percent of gaming PCs surveyed have one of the Nvidia 3000-series GPUs, but there isn’t a single recent AMD GPU on the list, which suggests that none of them amassed more than 0.15 percent of Steam gamers. has done. . When Su says crypto “isn’t a big part of our business,” it also means that new desktop GPUs aren’t a big part of AMD’s business. Su said in May that AMD had to prioritize some components over others, although he did not specifically mention the GPU.

Speaking of shortages, Su also addressed the ongoing global chip shortage on the platform, reiterating that supply will be “tight” this year and “potentially tight” in the first half of next year, but in the form of additional production. The “it will get better in 2022” capability comes online. “It gets better next year, not immediately, but it will gradually get better as more plants come in,” she told Code conference attendees.