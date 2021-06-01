AMD confirms it’s powering the gaming rig inside Tesla’s Model S and Model X



Keep in mind when Elon Musk claimed you’d have the ability to play The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 on a ten teraflop gaming rig he’s stuffing into the new Tesla Model S and X? AMD is formally offering the guts — throughout its Computex 2021 keynote, the chipmaker simply revealed that the new Tesla infotainment system consists of an AMD Ryzen processor paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

“So we even have an AMD Ryzen APU powering the infotainment system in each vehicles in addition to a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when operating AAA video games, offering as much as 10 teraflops of compute energy…. we look ahead to giving avid gamers an ideal platform for AAA gaming,” says AMD CEO Lisa Su.

And if you happen to mix that data with one other piece of stories AMD revealed at this time, plus a earlier leak in January, we might now have a passing thought of how highly effective that “10 teraflop” infotainment system may theoretically be: possible rather less than Sony’s PS5.

You see, leaker Patrick Schur dug up a Tesla block diagram in January that singled out an AMD Navi 23 GPU particularly for Tesla’s new autos, and at this time AMD introduced the new Radeon 6800M, 6700M and 6600M laptop computer graphics chips — the weakest of which simply so occurs to make use of Navi 23, AnandTech experiences.

As we discovered at this time, that Radeon 6600M chip comes with 28CUs and 1792 shader items— in comparison with the 36CUs and an estimated 2304 shader items price of RDNA 2 GPU in Sony’s PlayStation 5, which additionally claims to be a 10-teraflop gaming rig. Whereas it’s not fairly apples-to-apples, it’s largely the identical know-how beneath, and a smaller variety of cores on the identical GPU structure suggests we must always anticipate barely much less efficiency from a Tesla in comparison with Sony’s console. (The upper-end Radeon 6700M / Navi 22 has the identical variety of CUs as the PS5, for what it’s price.)

Efficiency depends upon the software program platform, although, as we’ve seen with the 10-teraflop PS5 and the 12-teraflop Xbox Sequence X — and a current job posting by Tesla suggests recreation builders may very well be constructing for Linux in the event that they need to goal the new Tesla in-car gaming rigs.

Linux isn’t essentially a profit in the case of gaming efficiency, although. Google’s Stadia cloud gaming additionally boasted 10 teraflops of efficiency from its AMD GPUs, however ports of video games from Bungie and Sq. Enix didn’t look almost pretty much as good as they did on weaker Xbox and PC {hardware} at the service’s launch.

A very powerful query might be nonetheless the one I requested again in January, although: Who’s going to take a seat of their $80,000 sports activities automobile and play a triple-A online game?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that the Model S Plaid, which incorporates the new AMD system, will begin deliveries on June tenth.