Ameesha Patel Brother Ashmit Patel Washed Veena Malik Undergarments

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel’s brother and actor Ashmit Patel couldn’t be included within the prime stars, however as a result of controversies associated to him, he has been within the headlines. Ashmit has labored in movies like ‘Homicide’, ‘Flight Cluck – Members Solely’ and ‘Jai Ho’. He has additionally been part of ‘Bigg Boss 4’ which got here in 2010. On this present, he was in dialogue about his closeness with Pakistani actress Veena Malik. Their closeness additionally saved the present within the limelight. In an interview, Veena had mentioned that Ashmit used to clean her undergarments. Nonetheless, the connection of each of them remained until ‘Bigg Boss’ and later separated.

Veena Malik’s assertion – Ashmit used to clean my undergarments

Truly, in ‘Bigg Boss 4’, Ashmit and Veena Malik entertained the viewers vigorously. In an interview, Veena had mentioned, ‘We had a really robust chemistry. The connection between us will at all times be there. You possibly can’t simply delete it. This was not proven in ‘Bigg Boss’, however Ashmit beloved me very a lot. He additionally used to clean my undergarments and deal with my anger with a peaceful disposition. Generally I used to hit him with my excessive hills too. Solely that episode was proven during which I used to be seen dhoti of his undergarments, but it surely was not a difficulty because the love between us was of mutual understanding. There was numerous hue and cry on this assertion of Veena, as a result of in what the viewers noticed, Veena was proven dhoti of Ashmit’s undergarments. On this manner the love story of Veena and Ashmit was woven in ‘Bigg Boss’ and it grew to become a breeze as quickly as she got here out. It’s mentioned that Ashmit was betrayed by Veena. Though even after this, they had been seen collectively in a film ‘Supermodel’.

Ashmit Patel-Riya Sen porn video

Ashmit Patel had made headlines in ‘Bigg Boss 4’, however later he additionally got here into the limelight for a video during which he had obscene scenes with actress Riya Sen. This video created panic within the business. It’s mentioned that this video was shot in a resort room. On this 90-second video, the 2 had been seen getting intimate. After this video went viral, each of them defended themselves by calling it faux. Truly, in line with the reviews, Ashmit and Riya got here nearer within the 12 months 2005. There have been discussions in regards to the affair of each. Each these stars appeared collectively within the movie ‘Silsile’. It’s claimed that Ashmit had leaked this video within the greed of gaining recognition.

