America 99percent Covid Death Was Unvaccinated Says Anthony Fauci

Washington. America has been hit the most by the Coronavirus. America’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says that 99.2 percent of the recent deaths from the corona virus were people who did not get the vaccine.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci this is very sad. Many of these deaths could have been avoided. Significantly, so far 605,000 people have lost their lives to the virus in America.

Dr. Anthony Fauci while talking about this in the media said that it is very disappointing that youth are not coming forward for vaccination. He said that the biggest enemy for us is the corona virus. But we also have his defense.

Vaccination is very effective. So these deaths are sad. He asked why vaccination is not being implemented in the whole country. Regarding the opposition to the vaccine by many Americans, Fauci says that some people are against the vaccine for ideological reasons and some are just anti-science.

appeal to resolve differences

Dr. Fauchi says that the country has treatment to avoid infection. He said that people should put aside all differences and get the vaccine. The biggest enemy for everyone is this virus. Fauci called America lucky in terms of vaccines because it has enough vaccines.

America ahead in vaccination

However, America is ahead of many countries in terms of vaccination. So far 33 crore people have taken vaccine doses here. About 15 crore people have got both doses of the vaccine.