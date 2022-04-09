America: Beautiful model took such a step after an argument with boyfriend, neighbors also made big allegations

A shocking incident has come to light from Miami, USA. Here a beautiful model has been accused of killing her own boyfriend. However, the model was taken into custody by the Miami Police Department and then sent to a mental health center. However, in this case, the model’s neighbors have leveled serious allegations against her, saying that she (model) has already attacked her boyfriend with a deadly attack.

According to the report of US Mail, the name of this beautiful model is Courtney Kleiny (25). Kourtney lived in an apartment with her 27-year-old Christian Obumselli. It is being told that on the day of the incident, there was an altercation between the two regarding domestic matters and then Kourtney allegedly adopted her boyfriend with knives. Not only this, after the incident, he also shared some of his photos on social media.

Giving information about the incident, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department said that, in the investigation of the incident on April 3, it has been found that there was an altercation and scuffle between the two earlier. After that he was killed. According to a police spokesman, when police arrived at the apartment, Christian Obumseli had stab wounds to the shoulder and Kourtney was covered in blood. After the incident, Christian was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, but he died during treatment.

A Miami Police Department spokesperson said that, when Kourtney was arrested on murder charges, she threatened to kill herself. As a result, he was sent to a mental health centre. Actually, according to the rules of the American Mental Health Act 1971, if the suspect of an incident says to kill himself, then it is mandatory to send him to a hospital or mental health center.

However, while friends of both have expressed surprise in this whole matter, some have also said that Kourtney has been violent with her boyfriend from the beginning. Apart from this, neighbors of Kourtney living in the apartment told that the history of these two couples was not good, incidents of scuffles and scuffles were often reported from their flat. However, a neighbor claimed that he had seen Obumseli attack Kourtney a few days earlier.

