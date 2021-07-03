America Former US President Donald Trumps Team Launches Gettr

To promote the free speech of former US President Donald Trump, a social media platform like Twitter has been prepared GETTR.

Washington. Former US President Donald Trump has been banned on Facebook and Twitter for a long time. With this, now his fans have found a new way to bring him on social media.

Seeing Trump’s love and passion for social media, his team has brought a social media platform to the fore. Former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller has created Twitter-like social media platform GETTR to promote free speech. Although the former President of America has not yet created his account on this platform.

download for free

Gator can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This app can be accessed through a browser. This app has been rated ‘M’. This means that only users whose age is 17 years and above should use it.

This app looks very similar to Twitter. It has many features. According to Miller, who launched Gator, even though President Trump is not on this stage at this time. Yet they have their getter handle ‘realDonaldTrump’ reserved. He said that they can connect with people using this platform on social media.