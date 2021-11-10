‘America Is Back’ Pelosi Says at Glasgow Climate Talks



Ms. Murkowski said in an interview that, like other Republicans, she did not intend to vote for the president’s 1.85 trillion bill, which has a climate agenda. But she said she did not object to clean-energy tax credits, calling them “safe areas” of climate policy.

The Republican presence changed 12 years ago when Oklahoma Republican Senator James Inhofe traveled alone to the United States Climate Council in Copenhagen to object to meteorology and declare “there is no opportunity in the world.” Facing global warming.

Hawaii Democrat Senator Brian Shatz told the conference that he was encouraged by the number of Republican lawmakers willing to discuss critical weather policy. However, the most important thing is that the United States must reduce its use of fossil fuels, he said.

“If you don’t agree with this, you are playing with words,” said Shri. Shatz said.

President Biden has put climate action at the center of his presidency. If the pending law is passed, analysts say, it will go halfway to the United States president’s goal. The rest will depend on a combination of things beyond Mr Biden’s control, such as markets and rules that could be overturned by the courts or overturned by future administrations.

Michael S. Reagan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in an interview on Tuesday that he would announce a “set” of new policies to reduce emissions from electric utilities by the end of the year. After transportation, the energy sector is the second largest source of emissions in the United States.

The Supreme Court is ready to examine whether EPA has the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The conservative-leaning court ruling could hurt the agency’s ability to cope with climate change. Mr Reagan said he did not intend to wait for a decision before issuing new power plant rules.

“We have the pen and the paper right now,” he said.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the United States and other developed nations should take even greater action on global warming.