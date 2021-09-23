America is lifting its travel ban. Who is allowed to go?

What day in November do the rules apply?

The Biden administration has not yet indicated when the new rules will go into effect in November.

What is meant by complete vaccination? Which vaccines will be accepted?

A spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that the agency is still in the “regulatory process” but added that people are fully vaccinated two weeks or two weeks after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine. . followed by a single-dose vaccine such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC said vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization, such as AstraZeneca and Oxford, would also be valid.

How do the new rules affect people from countries that were not on the banned list?

The new policy applies to all who are not US citizens, including individuals from Japan, Singapore, Mexico and several other countries whose citizens have been able to fly to the United States during the pandemic. Although vaccination status does not currently affect whether or not these individuals can enter the United States, in November only fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted.

Already these individuals must show proof of a negative coronavirus test within three days of boarding a flight. This need will remain.

The policy applies to all “foreign nationals,” meaning that long-term residents of the United States who are not U.S. citizens will not be able to leave and re-enter the country until they have been fully vaccinated. .

What about US citizens?

The vaccination condition does not apply to US citizens. But the new policy requires Americans to provide proof of a negative result from a test done within a day of their return flight to the United States and test again after they land.

What about children and others who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons?

Most countries that currently require vaccination upon entry have exceptions for children who are too young to be vaccinated. The United States seems likely to do the same, but the White House declined to comment on the specifics of the policy. It is not yet clear what other exceptions will be made.

What about people coming from Canada and Mexico? If travelers pass through the land border, will they need to be vaccinated?

People flying from Canada and Mexico will face the same restrictions as those arriving from other countries: they must be fully vaccinated, receive a negative coronavirus test and provide personal information for contact tracing. Currently, land borders with Canada and Mexico are closed to all but essential travel, a policy that is expected to remain in place until at least October 21.