America is lifting its travel ban. Who is allowed to go?
On Monday, the White House announced that in November, it would lift restrictions on most travelers from the European Union, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India, as long as they can show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test. .
The new rules were widely observed by many countries, whose citizens are prohibited from entering the United States directly – unless they undergo inconvenient, and often costly, maneuvers.
For example, it would eliminate one of the odd pandemic workarounds that emerged: travelers from prohibited countries spending two weeks in an intermediate country – often, Mexico or the Dominican Republic – and then receiving a negative coronavirus test there. Flight to the United States. (Travellers did not have to quarantine when visiting this other country, just after spending 14 days before entering a destination that was not on the restricted list, giving them travel privileges.)
In the past six months, Fabien Walther, 28, from Switzerland, has helped about 20 Europeans enter the United States via Mexico. Some have rented a room in her makeshift home in Playa del Carmen. In other cases, she only offered moral support and suggestions on where to eat.
“The whole journey through Mexico is a joke,” she said, noting that contracting the coronavirus is actually a higher risk in the Cancun area than in the hometown of many of the travelers she has helped.
Soon the Mexico workaround will no longer be needed. But the new policy, which applies to all people traveling by air from abroad, has raised many questions. Many details remain to be worked out, but here’s a look at what is currently known about how the new policy will affect entry into the United States.
How do the new rules affect people in restricted countries?
For the past 18 months, visitors from almost all banned countries, including members of the European Union and some others, have been banned from traveling directly to the United States. In early November, that policy would no longer be in effect, White House pandemic coordinator Jeffrey D. The Giants made the announcement on Monday. Individuals from these countries can fly to the United States, as they did before the pandemic, as long as they can show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test within three days of boarding a flight. Quarantine will not be needed.
The CDC will also issue an order instructing airlines to collect passengers’ phone numbers and email addresses for a new contact-tracing system. Additional details of the contact tracing system are yet to be mentioned.
Non-vaccinated people who are not US citizens will not be allowed to enter the United States.
What day in November do the rules apply?
The Biden administration has not yet indicated when the new rules will go into effect in November.
What is meant by complete vaccination? Which vaccines will be accepted?
A spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that the agency is still in the “regulatory process” but added that people are fully vaccinated two weeks or two weeks after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine. . followed by a single-dose vaccine such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC said vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization, such as AstraZeneca and Oxford, would also be valid.
How do the new rules affect people from countries that were not on the banned list?
The new policy applies to all who are not US citizens, including individuals from Japan, Singapore, Mexico and several other countries whose citizens have been able to fly to the United States during the pandemic. Although vaccination status does not currently affect whether or not these individuals can enter the United States, in November only fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted.
Already these individuals must show proof of a negative coronavirus test within three days of boarding a flight. This need will remain.
The policy applies to all “foreign nationals,” meaning that long-term residents of the United States who are not U.S. citizens will not be able to leave and re-enter the country until they have been fully vaccinated. .
What about US citizens?
The vaccination condition does not apply to US citizens. But the new policy requires Americans to provide proof of a negative result from a test done within a day of their return flight to the United States and test again after they land.
What about children and others who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons?
Most countries that currently require vaccination upon entry have exceptions for children who are too young to be vaccinated. The United States seems likely to do the same, but the White House declined to comment on the specifics of the policy. It is not yet clear what other exceptions will be made.
What about people coming from Canada and Mexico? If travelers pass through the land border, will they need to be vaccinated?
People flying from Canada and Mexico will face the same restrictions as those arriving from other countries: they must be fully vaccinated, receive a negative coronavirus test and provide personal information for contact tracing. Currently, land borders with Canada and Mexico are closed to all but essential travel, a policy that is expected to remain in place until at least October 21.
According to Mr Ziants, the White House pandemic coordinator, the new policy for international visitors only applies to people aboard airplanes. It is therefore possible that a non-vaccinated person may still enter the United States by land if the reason for travel is deemed necessary. The definition of “essential” offered by the US embassy and consulate in Canada includes “work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chain, health, urgent medical care, and safety and security.”
At Monday’s news conference, Mr Ziants declined to comment on the future of land-border restrictions after 21 October, when the current policy expires.
What restrictions on entering the United States will remain in place until November?
For people in many parts of the world – even before the pandemic – access to the United States was not easy. One of the reasons the travel ban has had such a profound effect is that it applies to many countries whose citizens could traditionally avoid US visa requirements and have the easiest time gaining entry.
The new policy does not rewrite who can enter the United States without a visa, or rewrite the consequences of breaking visa rules, for example, staying in the country longer than allowed.
But it severely limits who can enter the United States. In college four percent The population in Africa has been fully vaccinated; In many parts of Latin America, Asia and the Middle East, less than a third of residents are fully vaccinated. In some cases, not getting vaccinated is an option; In others, people simply do not have access to vaccines. Regardless of their reasons, these individuals will no longer be able to travel to the United States.
Ceylan Yeginsu contributed reporting from Turkey.
