Many other countries where most people have smartphones – including Britain and South Korea – are also ruled by Apple and Samsung. But elsewhere, there is more choice and competition in smartphone purchases, often from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and Huawei.

Why is America like this?

It’s complicated, but I’ll give two explanations: US wireless providers like AT&T are the kingmakers whose phones win in the US, and they’re fine with the status quo. Secondly, smartphone vendors other than Apple and Samsung don’t try very hard, sometimes because they know it’s hard to break in the US.

Wireless carriers sell three-quarters of all phones purchased in the US, and they have a good deal with Apple and Samsung.

Apple and Samsung pay large sums to help phone service providers advertise their new devices. Sometimes they offer commissions so that sellers in Verizon stores push their models to buyers. Phone companies also need extensive testing of new phones and specific technical requirements for the US

This is not necessarily bad or unusual. But the system favors established smartphone makers, who may incur the expense and rigor of combining with wireless providers. Buying a smartphone from a brand unfamiliar to us is also a risk, and many Americans who buy a new device stick to any smartphone.

Some potential smartphone challengers are also very good. LG, which was a solid No. 3 in the US, recently released smartphones. Due to government restrictions and fears of US authorities, Chinese smartphone brands sometimes face more difficulties in the US because their phones could be a gateway to Chinese espionage.

Google (probably) is starting to overestimate the five-year-old line of its Pixel smartphones with wireless carriers, and the company has cut prices much lower than comparable iPhones. (Did you know that Google makes smartphones? Yes, of course.)