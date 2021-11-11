America Loves Choices. Not in Phones.
This article is part of the On Tech Newsletter. Here is a collection Rear column.
The US smartphone market is stuck.
More than 70 percent of all smartphones purchased by Americans this year are either iPhone or Samsung devices. According to information compiled by IDC for me, other than those two, other smartphone brands are selling less every year.
Many other countries are dominated by some blends of Coke and Pepsi smartphones, but analysts have told me that the US is a bit strange as it does not have a relatively strong third or fourth competitor.
In the United States, this is a cornerstone of the idea that it is better to have more choices. In principle, when many strong car manufacturers or grocery stores are fighting for our business, we get better products or services for less money.
So why do we only have two popular smartphone brands in the US? Samsung and Apple make great phones, but so do other companies. Some of them sell very well – not just in the US
Yes, many product categories are dominated by two or three large companies. Until recently, most Americans bought razors or mattresses from some of the dominant companies. Then upstarts like Dollar Shave Club and bed-in-a-box companies like Casper helped move things.
I will talk about the features of smartphones in the US, the advantages and disadvantages of how they work here and when the smartphone could be a dollar shave club.
The American smartphone market is fantastic.
Globally, approximately 80 percent of smartphones are powered by Google’s Android operating system, and Apple sells the rest. But the US is like a 50-50 split. Samsung is by far the best seller of Android phones.
Many other countries where most people have smartphones – including Britain and South Korea – are also ruled by Apple and Samsung. But elsewhere, there is more choice and competition in smartphone purchases, often from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and Huawei.
Why is America like this?
It’s complicated, but I’ll give two explanations: US wireless providers like AT&T are the kingmakers whose phones win in the US, and they’re fine with the status quo. Secondly, smartphone vendors other than Apple and Samsung don’t try very hard, sometimes because they know it’s hard to break in the US.
Wireless carriers sell three-quarters of all phones purchased in the US, and they have a good deal with Apple and Samsung.
Apple and Samsung pay large sums to help phone service providers advertise their new devices. Sometimes they offer commissions so that sellers in Verizon stores push their models to buyers. Phone companies also need extensive testing of new phones and specific technical requirements for the US
This is not necessarily bad or unusual. But the system favors established smartphone makers, who may incur the expense and rigor of combining with wireless providers. Buying a smartphone from a brand unfamiliar to us is also a risk, and many Americans who buy a new device stick to any smartphone.
Some potential smartphone challengers are also very good. LG, which was a solid No. 3 in the US, recently released smartphones. Due to government restrictions and fears of US authorities, Chinese smartphone brands sometimes face more difficulties in the US because their phones could be a gateway to Chinese espionage.
Google (probably) is starting to overestimate the five-year-old line of its Pixel smartphones with wireless carriers, and the company has cut prices much lower than comparable iPhones. (Did you know that Google makes smartphones? Yes, of course.)
The two dominant smartphone makers, good or bad for the American people?
Yes.
Two strong options can be a lot. Samsung and Apple make good phones in many features and prices. The American people are also benefiting from the consumer war between the American phone companies, which are offering huge discounts on expensive devices. (Mobile service prices, however, are higher in the US than in other rich countries.)
I wonder what new ideas don’t have a chance because the US smartphone market is frozen. The Dollar Shave Club doesn’t have to make razors better than Gillette, but it does make it more enjoyable and cheaper to buy. Casper and his associates let people down to mattress stores, and foam mattresses became very popular.
What’s in a smartphone that you’re probably missing out on?
Before we go
-
Google wants to work with the Pentagon again: Three years after employee protests led Google to bar the U.S. military from selling technology, the company is trying again in pursuit of the Pentagon’s billion-dollar cloud computing deal, my colleagues Dai Wakabayashi and Kate Conger report.
-
Online information war in Myanmar: Reuters is using social media to keep an eye on troops to prevent a military coup in Myanmar, spreading false allegations of electoral fraud and denouncing civilians who oppose military rule.
-
Google Street View memories: The author of The Observer, Google’s Street View feature, is looking for ways to give us a unique glimpse of our past places and loved ones. Sirin Kale writes, “On Street Viewer, we have a panoramic view of the world and all the mysteries, non-sequelters and idiosyncrasies that are part of daily life.
He hugged her
I know Halloween was a few days ago, but I see videos of animals chopping pumpkins. Here are some Juvenile squirrel digging inside a pumpkin.
Join us for a virtual event on November 18th to discuss the secrets of productive and healthy online communities. Read this To learn more about the event and to reserve your place.
If you haven’t already received this newsletter in your inbox, Please sign up here. You can also read Previous on-tech column.
#America #Loves #Choices #Phones
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.