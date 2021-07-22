America Over 40 Lakhs Children Is Infected With Covid19: Us Report

A new report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association has revealed.

Washington. A report in America is shocking. It has been claimed in this report that so far more than 4 million children have been found corona infected in America. According to a new report by the America Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association, more than 4 million children in the US have become corona positive since the start of the corona epidemic.

According to the report, till July 15, about 40.09 lakh children have been infected with corona. At the same time, after the decrease in the cases registered in the last few months, the pace of cases has been seen in the country in July.

According to the report, more than 23,500 child cases were reported till July 15. Children account for 14.2 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the US. Children account for 1.3 percent to 3.6 percent of total hospitalizations and 0 to 0.26 percent of all deaths from coronavirus.

Significantly, the corona virus has made lakhs of children orphans. The report published in the Lancet says that in the first 14 months of the epidemic, 15.62 lakh children in 21 countries of the world have lost their heads, either mother or father or both. Of these, 1,16,263 children are from India. According to the report of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the US National Institutes of Health, 25,500 children in India have lost their mother, 90,751 have lost their father and twelve children have lost both their parents.