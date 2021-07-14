America Ready To Send Pfizer Vaccines, Waiting For India Approval

America is waiting for instructions from the central government. India is expected to get 30-40 lakh doses of Moderna and Pfizer.

Washington. America had announced to donate the corona vaccine to the whole world. Under this, America can start distributing vaccines to many countries. Preparations have been made to send vaccines to India as well, but due to some legal constraints in India, this delivery is not being done.

America is waiting for instructions from the central government. State Department spokesman Ned Price says that after getting the green signal from the Indian government, we will start the process of shipping the vaccines rapidly.

Vaccine not coming due to legal hurdle

India has sought some time to complete its operational, regulatory and legal processes. According to media reports, Ned Price said that America’s vaccines have reached Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, but there is a problem in reaching India. It is taking time to reach India as there are legal hurdles in emergency imports.

Pfizer did not get approval

According to the report, India is expected to get 30-40 lakh doses of Moderna and Pfizer from America. Moderna has got approval from the Drug Controller General of India. But Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency approval in India. Significantly, Moderna and Pfizer want legal protection in India. The US is waiting for approval from the Indian government.

Supply of four crore doses

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that across South Asia, we are donating millions of vaccines to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Around 40 million doses are being supplied worldwide so far. He says that now India has said that it needs some time to review the legal provisions for donating vaccines. We will ship the vaccines to India as soon as the legal process is completed in India.