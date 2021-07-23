America Us Force Air Strike In Afghanistan Targeted Taliban Post

This was confirmed by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. Most of this action was carried out with the help of drones.

Washington. The dominance of the Taliban in Afghanistan is increasing. On Friday, America carried out airstrikes to stop the Taliban’s advance steps. The hideouts of the terrorist organization were destroyed. This information was given by the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. The information about how many hideouts of the Taliban has been destroyed in these attacks has not been revealed yet.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, over the past several days, we have conducted air strikes to support the ANDSF (Afghan National Security Forces). We carried out air strikes to support NDSF. During a media interaction, he told reporters that these attacks were carried out under the supervision of General Kenneth Mackenzie, the head of the Central Command of the US Army.

Provided a strategic aid against the Taliban

According to Kirby, they could not provide much information on the airstrikes. He reiterated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s statement on Wednesday, in which he said the United States is “committed to helping Afghan security forces and the Afghan government move forward.” The US Air Force has long provided Afghan forces a strategic support against the Taliban. Now with the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, the fear of the Taliban has disappeared.

US air strikes in Afghanistan are said to have been carried out after the most senior US military official confirmed that the Taliban had achieved “strategic momentum”. It now controls more than half of Afghanistan’s more than 400 district centers.

Most of the attacks were done with drones.

According to media reports, a defense official said that the US military carried out about six or seven airstrikes in the last 30 days. Most of these attacks were done with drones. According to US media, a US defense official said on Thursday that the attacks targeted military installations that the Taliban had taken over from the ANDSF.

At the same time, the US Central Command recently said that the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan has been completed by more than 95 percent. According to President Joe Biden, there will be a complete withdrawal of the army by the end of August.