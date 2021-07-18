America Usa Texas Chemical Leak In Children Pool

Texas. A shocking news has come out in Texas, USA. Here more than 60 people became victims of infection due to chemical leakage in a children’s pool. All of them started having skin irritation and difficulty in breathing. 26 people are being treated in nearby hospitals. At the same time, doctors say that 35 people do not need treatment.

Leakage investigation begins

The amusement park has been completely closed since the incident. An investigation has begun into the leak at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring. It is believed that hypochlorite solution and 35 percent sulfuric acid were found in the leakage.

Children complain of irritation

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the air quality in the surrounding area has worsened at this time. There have been no complaints of chemical leakage. People are avoiding going here. According to media reports, a visitor to the water-park told that his children playing in the pool complained of irritation. After treatment, their children were cured.

Six Flags spokeswoman Sandra Daniels says some people in the park have complained of skin irritation and shortness of breath. They completely emptied the park immediately. At present, the cause of the incident is being investigated.