America withdraws Ryder Cup from Europe

Haven, Wis. – Colin Morikawa scored a birdie putt on the 17th hole on Sunday to take a 1-up lead in his match against Victor Hovland, giving the Americans at least 14½ points in the Ryder Cup and the Americans winning their biennial. Men’s golf competition against a team from Europe.

Since the mid-1990s, Europeans have won four of the last five tournaments and nine of the last 12. But there are still eight matches to go on Sunday, and the Americans leading five of them have a chance this year. event one way. The team scored 18½ points in 1981, its biggest defeat of the modern era.