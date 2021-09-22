American Airlines and JetBlue Face Antitrust Suit Over Alliance

In an interview, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the argument was “plain wrong”. He said the alliance with American is allowing JetBlue to significantly increase the number of flights to New York airports. “JetBlue has not been able to add so many new flights to New York in such a short period of time,” he said.

business and economy Updates September 21, 2021, 5:48 pm ET

Some airline analysts said the situation at New York airports made the alliance necessary for JetBlue. Since the number of flights serving the airport is strictly limited, JetBlue simply could not enter the market and introduce new flights. Instead, it had to use slots that belong to the American, something made possible by the alliance. At the same time, airlines said, they would use larger planes for their flights and add new routes, which would lead to a larger supply of seats, and perhaps lower fares.

“When you increase the number of seats in the market, keeping demand constant, you expect prices to drop,” said Gary Leff, who writes travel blog Viewfromthewing.com.

But the Justice Department complaint says American has a bigger hand in the alliance and could use its established position in New York airports to reward or punish JetBlue, reducing competition in the process. Is.

The Justice Department argues, “JetBlue will be grateful for its larger partner, which will result in a massive reduction in competition in an industry in which competition is already in severely short supply.”

Asked whether the alliance has already reduced fares, JetBlue’s chief executive Mr. Hayes said, “It’s obviously early,” but added, “As we announce those routes, you You’ll see lower fares than before the arrival of JetBlue. But.”

The Justice Department has said it wants to reinvigorate antitrust enforcement, in keeping with the Biden administration’s more aggressive stance toward major mergers.