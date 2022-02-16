American Airlines employee stabs co-worker in Boston airport, police say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An American Airlines employee stabbed a colleague at Boston Logan International Airport after an argument between the couple, authorities said Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement that Kenrick Smith, 34, of Leominster, was sentenced hours earlier in East Boston District Court. The incident took place just before 1:30 p.m. on the ramp side of Terminal B, authorities said.

Flight attendants and passengers enter the cockpit trying to open the door of the alleged plane, subduing the disobedient person

Smith and an unidentified 38-year-old employee were involved in a physical altercation that ended with the victim being stabbed with a multi-use tool, police said. The victim was alerted and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested at the terminal and booked at the Logan Airport barracks.

“The evidence suggests that the stabbing was the result of a dispute between two people and did not pose a security threat to the public or other employees,” Procopio said.

In a statement to Gadget Clock, American Airlines said it was aware of the alleged attack.

“We are aware of an incident involving two American Airlines team members at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) this morning and are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation,” the statement said.