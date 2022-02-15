American Airlines Jet Aborts Takeoff At JFK Due To Blown Tires – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines plane had to abort its takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday after two tires blew.
Flight 2829 to Phoenix safely came to rest on the runway. No passengers were injured.
AA 2829 from JFK to Phoenix – takeoff aborted due to blown tires. Port Authority Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters safely evacuating passengers. pic.twitter.com/XN4agGhBRW
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) February 15, 2022
Passengers were taken off the plane and were taken back to the terminal.
