American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue add vaccine mandates for workers.
American Airlines told the employees It said on Friday that it would require vaccinations for all US-based staff and some international crew members.
In a letter to employees signed by the company’s chief executive and presidents, American said the move was necessary because of its status as a government contractor. Last month, President Biden announced that employees of government contractors would be required to be vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.
The airline’s letter did not provide a timetable, but the White House has said the vaccination deadline for employees of existing contractors is December 8.
“While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain without vaccination will not be able to work at American Airlines,” the letter said.
The letter said employees who have medical or religious reasons for refusing the vaccine can apply for accommodation. letter was previously reported by Reuters.
Separately, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue said on Friday that they, too, would mandate the vaccine for employees, citing the need for federal contractors. In a statement, Alaska Airlines said it will have a $200 incentive on December 1 for employees who upload proof of full vaccination.
United Airlines issued a vaccine mandate for employees in August, but no other major carriers followed suit at the time. The company said this week that several hundred of its roughly 67,000 employees were at risk of being laid off for a fall in the vaccine, though that number had fallen below 250 as of Friday.
