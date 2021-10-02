American, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue add vaccine mandates for workers.

American Airlines told the employees It said on Friday that it would require vaccinations for all US-based staff and some international crew members.

In a letter to employees signed by the company’s chief executive and presidents, American said the move was necessary because of its status as a government contractor. Last month, President Biden announced that employees of government contractors would be required to be vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.

The airline’s letter did not provide a timetable, but the White House has said the vaccination deadline for employees of existing contractors is December 8.

“While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements, it is clear that team members who choose to remain without vaccination will not be able to work at American Airlines,” the letter said.