American Amanda Anisimova upsets Naomi Osaka at Australian Open



American Amanda Anisimova upset defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on Friday in an exhilarating three-set match.

The 20-year-old Anisimova beat the two-time Australian Open winner 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to seize one of many largest wins of her profession. She got here into the match ranked sixtieth on this planet.

“I knew I needed to be enjoying sharp if I wished to present myself an opportunity,” Anisimova stated after the match.

Anisimova dug herself a gap after the primary set however managed to bounce again within the second and play in addition to she might to edge out Osaka within the third. She saved two match factors within the third set, serving to remain within the match and ending with an ace.

She had 46 winners in comparison with Osaka’s 21.

Anisimova had beforehand overwhelmed Olympic champion Belinda Bencic within the second spherical.

The Freehold Township, New Jersey, native is into the fourth spherical, the place she’s going to face the top-seeded Ash Barty. Anisimova made it to the fourth spherical in 2019 as effectively.

Barty is without doubt one of the high tennis gamers within the sport. However in one of many largest tournaments of the season in entrance of her dwelling crowd, she’s come up brief within the final three years. She’s by no means received the Australian Open.

The Related Press contributed to this report.