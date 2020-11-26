American Ballet Theater to Return to Lincoln Center in October

The American Ballet Theater will return to Lincoln Center for live performances in October, the company said on Wednesday. Its reunion season at the David H. Koch Theater is set to feature the world premiere of Jessica Lang’s work “ZigZag” and the stage debuts of plays by Alexei Ratmansky and Christopher Rudd which have premiered online. .

“We have all been radically changed by the experience of the past 16 months,” said Kevin McKenzie, artistic director of the Ballet Theater, in an interview. “It’s moving to come back to the theater because it will show how well we have resisted each other’s time spent.”

The season will begin on October 20 with the staging of “Giselle” by McKenzie, a romantic 19th century ballet set to music by Adolphe Adam. Six performances of the 1987 production, originally created for the film “Dancers”, will be given through October 24.

Lang’s new dance, consisting of 11 songs by Tony Bennett, will follow on October 26 as the centerpiece of the fall gala. This is her fourth piece for the Ballet Theater and the second she has choreographed to music by Bennett for the company. The first, “Let Me Sing Forevermore,” was performed throughout his recent outdoor cross-country tour.