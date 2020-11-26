American Ballet Theater to Return to Lincoln Center in October
The American Ballet Theater will return to Lincoln Center for live performances in October, the company said on Wednesday. Its reunion season at the David H. Koch Theater is set to feature the world premiere of Jessica Lang’s work “ZigZag” and the stage debuts of plays by Alexei Ratmansky and Christopher Rudd which have premiered online. .
“We have all been radically changed by the experience of the past 16 months,” said Kevin McKenzie, artistic director of the Ballet Theater, in an interview. “It’s moving to come back to the theater because it will show how well we have resisted each other’s time spent.”
The season will begin on October 20 with the staging of “Giselle” by McKenzie, a romantic 19th century ballet set to music by Adolphe Adam. Six performances of the 1987 production, originally created for the film “Dancers”, will be given through October 24.
Lang’s new dance, consisting of 11 songs by Tony Bennett, will follow on October 26 as the centerpiece of the fall gala. This is her fourth piece for the Ballet Theater and the second she has choreographed to music by Bennett for the company. The first, “Let Me Sing Forevermore,” was performed throughout his recent outdoor cross-country tour.
Some of the season’s lineup has yet to be shown indoors to audiences in New York: “Bernstein in a Bubble” by Ratmansky, “Indestructible Light” by Darrell Grand Moultrie, “La Follia Variations” by Lauren Lovette and Christopher Rudd’s “Touché” have all been released. online in 2020 and 2021. (Lovette and Moultrie’s dances have also been performed live at the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts in Costa Mesa, Calif., and as part of the touring program.)
A more traditional repertoire will also be performed in the fall, including “Some Assembly Required” by Clark Tippet and the ballet “Pillar of Fire” by Antony Tudor in 1942, which was last performed by the Ballet Theater in 2015.
As McKenzie’s tenure as artistic director comes to an end – he announced in March that he would be stepping down after the 2022 season – he is focusing more on returning the company to the stage on a regular basis and recalibrating it for. the world he returns to rather than looking back. , he said. “I feel like I have a task in front of me instead of a moment to think ‘Isn’t that nice?’ “
Tickets for the fall season go on sale September 8.
