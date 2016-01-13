American Ballet Theater’s Executive Director Announces Her Departure

The American Ballet Theater was already looking for a new direction, with Kevin McKenzie, its artistic director for almost three decades, planning to leave in 2022. Now he must also find a new administrative direction: Kara Medoff Barnett, its executive director, announced Monday. that she would retire later this year.

Barnett will leave to lead marketing and social impact strategy at First Republic Bank and develop the newly formed First Republic Foundation. She will start in mid-September but will continue to advise the Ballet Theater part-time until the end of the year while its board of directors searches for her successor. She will also be part of two ballet theater advisory groups.

A dancer since the age of 3 and a graduate of Harvard Business School, Barnett joined the Ballet Theater in 2016, having worked for nearly nine years as a senior executive at Lincoln Center.

“She has this ability to access joy, even when you have to make tough decisions,” McKenzie said in an interview. “It’s one thing to be an empathetic or inspiring leader, but it’s another to instill a sense of purpose and joy.”