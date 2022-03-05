Sports

American basketball star Brittney Griner detained in Russia on drug charges, faces up to 10 years in prison

WNBA Champion and twice Olympics Gold medalist Brittany Greener has been detained in Russia and could face up to 10 years in prison after customs officials found “vapes” containing hashish oil in her luggage in February, reports say.

The Russian Federal Customs Service has issued a Statement An American “two-time Olympic basketball champion” was taken into custody in February after he was warned about the luggage of a drugged dog athlete at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow, confirmed Saturday.

New York Times The Russian news agency TASS was quoted earlier as saying that Greener had been arrested.

Britney Greener of the Phoenix Mercury # 42 made a free throw against the Las Vegas Aces during the five games of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at the Michaelab Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

“After scanning the bag, customs officials noticed Vaps,” a translation of the statement said. “Experts have found that the cartridge for them contains liquid with hash oil.”

The agency has released a video of the incident showing Greener going through security.

According to the statement, Greener could face anywhere in 5-10 years if convicted.

Brittany Greener # 42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following two games from the 2021 WNBA Final at the Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix. In overtime, Mercury defeated Sky 91-86.

His agent said ESPN A statement on Saturday stated that “this is an ongoing legal matter and we are discussing this with the WNBA.” NBA.

“We are aware of the situation in Russia and are in close contact with Brittany Greener, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her team and the WNBA and NBA,” the statement said. “Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case, but we can be sure that her mental and physical health will remain our primary concern as we work to get her home.”

Britney Greener of the Phoenix Mercury # 42 in the first half of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on October 6, 2021.

The WNBA outlet further stated that Greener had “full support” from the league and that his safe return was their “top priority”.

It was not immediately clear if Greener was still in police custody.

