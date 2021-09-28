American brothers and sisters barred from leaving China for 3 years

While the Biden administration said there was no agreement tying the resolution of Ms. Meng’s case to the release of the siblings, her lengthy detention in China appears to be related to the December 2018 arrest of Ms. Meng, a Georgetown professor Ivan Medeiros said. University who was the Senior Asia Director on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama.

In late 2018, President Donald J. Trump had raised the issue of Mr and Ms Liu’s release at a summit in Argentina with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Mr Xi had agreed to let them go, said Mr Medeiros, who sought the release of the siblings. were involved in the effort. But on the day the summit ended, Ms Meng was taken into custody in Canada, and the settlement ended.

“There appears to have been a genuine connection to China,” Mr Medeiros said in a telephone interview.

US officials have warned repeatedly that restrictions on the exit of US citizens were a major concern. In its advice to US citizens looking to move to China, the State Department describes them as at risk. Often people find they are blocked when they try to leave, the advisory says, “and there is no reliable mechanism or legal process to determine how long a ban can continue or can oppose it in a court of law.”

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pressed senior Chinese officials about the exit ban during talks in Anchorage in March, and in June during a phone call with China’s top foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, about the restrictions on the exit of Americans trapped in took up matters.

When the Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy R. Sherman, when he went to China for talks in July, “raised the affairs of American and Canadian citizens” detained in China or banned from exit, and told Chinese officials that “people don’t bargain for chips”. “,” the State Department said at the time.

Last month, Ms Sherman held a meeting in Washington with Qin Gang, China’s recent ambassador to the United States, and “reviewed issues” of her previous talks in China, the State Department said.