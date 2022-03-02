American citizen joins with Ukraine’s fight against Russia



The United Nations says more than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion. At the same time, thousands of Ukrainians living across Europe have returned to the country to fight the occupiers. Janiel, a Ukrainian expatriate in Poland, says he has reasons to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine.

“I cannot just stay in Poland and allow the Russians to destroy our independence, to destroy our cities, to kill our citizens, to kill our children, to kill our adults.

The president of troubled Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has appealed to “every friend of Ukraine” to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world.” Ukraine formed an army of foreign fighters to defend the Eastern European country against Russian aggression. Zelensky said Ukraine had already received “thousands of requests” from people willing to join the defense forces.

Paul, an American citizen from the state of Texas, was quick to sign up. He is a former paratrooper of the 101st Airborne Division, with multiple deployments to Iraq. He moved to Ukraine more than a year ago and is part of a growing number of foreigners volunteering to defend the country against the Russian army. When asked why he fought for a foreign country, Paul did not hesitate to answer: “I thought it was my moral duty to help the people of Ukraine in this crisis.”

Ukraine has a special place in the heart of Paul. It reminds him of Texas. “They [Ukrainians] Extremely independent. We have cowboys. They have Cossacks. “

According to the US State Department, it is legal for US citizens to join the International Security Assistance Force. But a breach could occur if someone is hired while in the United States.

In an interview with Gadget Clock, Paul made it clear that none of the foreign volunteers pay for their services. “We are not paid. We are not tenants. We are not in it for personal gain.”

Ukrainian embassies are actively recruiting foreign fighters while Western governments have offered to support those willing to join the fight.