American Dream Mall Active Shooter Probe Ongoing as Center Reopens – Gadget Clock





Shopping resumed at the American Dream Mall on Friday, following a shooting the night before that triggered a lockdown and significant police response.

The mall tweeted a statement confirming its doors were back open after “an isolated incident.”

“The safety and security of our guests, tenants and team members continues to be our top priority. We will continue to have increased security and police presence throughout the property,” the statement read.

American Dream is operating with normal business hours today following an isolated incident yesterday evening, as New Jersey State Police confirmed there is no cause for concern. pic.twitter.com/Vz4Mxu892C — American Dream (@americandream) April 8, 2022

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, police rushed to East Rutherford for reports of a shooting inside the American Dream Mall, New Jersey State Police said.

Two sources told Gadget Clock that it appeared one person was shot in the parking lot area of the mall, and the suspect had fled. One senior law enforcement official said the victim walked into the mall and it was locked down as a precaution.

The investigation is still ongoing, the sources said. No arrests have been announced and a motive remains unclear.

NJSP said the male victim was being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.

Gov. Phil Murphy later tweeted that he has been briefed on the situation and advised the public to stay away from the area.

Thursday’s incident is one of two shootings that occurred at a shopping mall in the region this week, and one of four this year.

A store at Roosevelt Field mall on Long Island was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired near a store and a parking garage. No injuries were reported.