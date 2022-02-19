Sports

American Elana Meyers Taylor makes Winter Olympics history with bronze medal in bobsled

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
American Elana Meyers Taylor makes Winter Olympics history with bronze medal in bobsled
Written by admin
American Elana Meyers Taylor makes Winter Olympics history with bronze medal in bobsled

American Elana Meyers Taylor makes Winter Olympics history with bronze medal in bobsled

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ilana Meyers Taylor won the fifth medal of her Winter Olympic career when she finished third in the women’s bobsled on Saturday.

Taylor’s five medals are the highest among black athletes in the history of the Winter Olympics, the most by any female Olympic bobsledder, and two more than any other US Olympic bobsleder – male or female.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Elena Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States slide during the Women's Bobsled Hit 3 during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Beijing's Yanqing District.

Elena Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States slide during the Women’s Bobsled Hit 3 during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Beijing’s Yanqing District.
(AP Photo / Mark Schiffelbain)

The Germans won first and second place in the two women’s events, with Laura Nolte winning gold and Mariyama Jamanka silver.

Nolte finished with a time of 4: 03.96, Zamanka posted at 4: 04.73 and Meyers Taylor trailed both at 4: 05.48. American teammate Kylie Humphries is in seventh place at 4: 07.04.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Germany's Laura Nolte and Deborah Levy celebrate the women's gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2022 in Beijing's Yanking District.

Germany’s Laura Nolte and Deborah Levy celebrate the women’s gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2022 in Beijing’s Yanking District.
(AP Photo / Dmitry Lavatsky)

Meyers Taylor won the medal in the final race of her Olympic career.

He entered the Games as the U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremony but was dropped for the event because he tested positive for COVID-19. But he was able to compete in the Bobsled event and succeed.

READ Also  Russian skater Kamila Valieva will have doping case heard on Sunday at Olympics

Myers Taylor was chosen to carry the U.S. flag at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Elena Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States celebrate winning the bronze medal in the women's bobsled at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2022 in Beijing's Yanqing District.

Elena Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the United States celebrate winning the bronze medal in the women’s bobsled at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 2022 in Beijing’s Yanqing District.
(AP Photo / Pavel Golvkin)

“I was honored to be named the flag bearer of the opening ceremony, but after not being able to carry the flag, it is more humble to lead the United States to the closing ceremony,” Myers Taylor said in a press release earlier this week. “Congratulations to my teammates USA Athletes for all their success in Beijing. I look forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and stopping these games.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#American #Elana #Meyers #Taylor #Winter #Olympics #history #bronze #medal #bobsled

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ‘Solskjaer subs took Man Utd from crisis to title challenge’ – Chadwick lauds Fernandes & Co

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment