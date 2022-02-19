American Elana Meyers Taylor makes Winter Olympics history with bronze medal in bobsled



Ilana Meyers Taylor won the fifth medal of her Winter Olympic career when she finished third in the women’s bobsled on Saturday.

Taylor’s five medals are the highest among black athletes in the history of the Winter Olympics, the most by any female Olympic bobsledder, and two more than any other US Olympic bobsleder – male or female.

The Germans won first and second place in the two women’s events, with Laura Nolte winning gold and Mariyama Jamanka silver.

Nolte finished with a time of 4: 03.96, Zamanka posted at 4: 04.73 and Meyers Taylor trailed both at 4: 05.48. American teammate Kylie Humphries is in seventh place at 4: 07.04.

Meyers Taylor won the medal in the final race of her Olympic career.

He entered the Games as the U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremony but was dropped for the event because he tested positive for COVID-19. But he was able to compete in the Bobsled event and succeed.

Myers Taylor was chosen to carry the U.S. flag at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

“I was honored to be named the flag bearer of the opening ceremony, but after not being able to carry the flag, it is more humble to lead the United States to the closing ceremony,” Myers Taylor said in a press release earlier this week. “Congratulations to my teammates USA Athletes for all their success in Beijing. I look forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and stopping these games.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.