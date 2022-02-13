American Erin Jackson makes history with Olympic speedskating gold medal



Erin Jackson made history by winning a gold medal in the 500m speed skating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.

Jackson became the first black woman to win a speed skating medal of any kind and added to the list of U.S. gold medals. He finished with a time of 37.04 seconds. It was the first speed skating medal for Americans at the Beijing Olympics.

Jackson joins Shani Davis as the only black athlete to win a speed skating medal at the Olympics. Davis, also an American, won gold in the men’s 1,000m and silver in the 1,500m at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

On Sunday, Miho Takagi of Japan won silver and Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee won bronze.

Jackson is back from a slip-up at the Olympic trial. He finished third in qualifying, but, after winning the event at trial, gave up his place to teammate Brittany Boy Jackson. Boye, however, competed in the event.

The 29-year-old Jackson burst into tears when he realized his dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

Jackson started as an inline and roller derby skater before switching to speed skating before the 2018 Pyongyang Games and earned a spot on the U.S. team. While he may not have won in 2018, his victory in 2022 certainly puts all those struggles in the rearview mirror.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.