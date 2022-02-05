American gangster Bonnie Parker and Clyde who killed in the same encounter

Today, the talk of Bonnie Parker, a lady gangster of the United States of America (USA), which is considered to be the most powerful country in the world. When Bonnie got along with her husband, Clyde, both of them created a lot of panic. Bank robberies and murders became a pastime of Bonnie and Clyde in broad daylight. However, the story of the crime of these two did not last long.

Born in the year 1910, Bonnie Parker was a resident of Texas, USA. Bonnie had a comfortable childhood and adolescence but fell in love with Clyde at the age of 19. When Clyde and Bonnie married for a few days, Clyde was accused of murder. Clyde was a habitual offender and was sent to prison on charges of robbery, from where he escaped.

After two years of marriage, in 1932, Clyde was again captured. However, he was released on parole after a few days. Then the two together formed a gang which used to carry out robberies and murders. Soon this gang became famous for crimes all over America. In 1933, when Bonnie and Clyde were named in several car thefts in the city, the FBI issued a warrant in their name.

In the same year, the names of Bonnie and Clyde came up in a shooting incident in the city. Clyde’s brother Evan M. Buck Barrow, along with his wife Blanche, was also involved in Clyde and Bonnie’s gang. In the initial period i.e. 1932, there was also a dangerous sharp shooter Remand Hamilton in the gang for a few days, but as soon as he separated, William Daniel Jones joined the gang as a shooter.

By the year 1934, this gang had come under the eyes of the FBI. According to the agency’s crime list, this gang had carried out a total of 13 murders and almost the same number of thefts/robberies and kidnappings. This gang had targeted the maximum number of police personnel. However, all of them remained out of the grip of the police for many years. The gang came on the hit list in 1934 when they freed 5 prisoners from jail and for this 3 policemen were put to death.

However, on 23 May 1934, the police got inputs that both of them were about to go somewhere by car. After this, the police surrounded his car near Louisiana and Selshai. Notorious criminals like Bonnie and Clyde were killed in retaliatory firing on both sides. At the time of the police encounter, Clyde was 25 years old while Bonnie Parker was 23 years old.