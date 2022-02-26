World

'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan jokes that Katy Perry 'bullies' him during auditions on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan jokes that Katy Perry ‘bullies’ him during auditions on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan jokes that Katy Perry ‘bullies’ him during auditions on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan jokes that Katy Perry ‘bullies’ him during auditions on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

LOS ANGELES — For their few years on the panel, the “American Idol” judges have worked as a team to make dreams come true. But at the end of the day, only one member of the trio is “always right.”

Luke Bryan joked that Katy Perry bullies him when disagreements arise during auditions. The two joined fellow judge Lionel Richie on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night.

“I go, Luke, stand your ground,” Richie said.

“Have you ever seen Katy flutter her eyelashes?” Bryan responded.

The country singer admitted, however, that sometimes contestants are nervous and begin their auditions horribly before they “come roaring back.”

“If one of us sees something in them [that’s] special, we start rallying [for] that person. It’s really a fun dynamic,” he said.

“American Idol” kicks off its 20th season overall and fifth on ABC this Sunday.

Each season, contestants from across the U.S. compete to achieve music superstardom.

This time around, the show is introducing a new element: top talent from three audition cities — Austin, Nashville and Los Angeles — were awarded a total of nine “platinum tickets.” That allows them a “free pass” to sit out one of the early rounds of competition.

Previous winners, such as Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino and Carrie Underwood, have gone on to snag Grammys and build massive careers.

“It’s the 20th season and usually that means platinum in a marriage, so it’s definitely platinum talent,” Perry told “Good Morning America.” “We’ve been together as judges for now five seasons and I think our bar is just getting higher and higher. I would say ‘American Idol’ is like the cream of the crop now.”

Tune into the season premiere of American Idol starting Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on your local ABC station and the next day on Hulu.

