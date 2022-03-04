World

American in central Ukraine providing shelter for refugees: ‘If we take off now, who’s going to serve them?’

American in central Ukraine providing shelter for refugees: ‘If we take off now, who’s going to serve them?’

An American who now calls the central Ukrainian city of Svitlovdsk his home has decided to stay under Russian attack to provide shelter and assistance to refugees fleeing to the west.

Benjamin Morrison, who moved to Ukraine from Indiana in 2002 and is now a pastor at Calvary Chapel about 180 miles southeast of Kiev, said his family knew they would have to stay if Russian forces attacked.

Morrison told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday, “We thought through these things, we prayed through these things, obviously, as believers.” “For us, really, it was never an option, maybe we just left. We believe this is where God called us.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Morrison, his wife and two teenage children shelter and feed refugees at their church, which he said was a “stopover point” for refugees fleeing the East.

“We were able to meet them when they arrived, usually shaking, especially the last day and a half,” Morrison said. “I mean, if we take off now, who’s going to serve them? OK?”

Morrison’s home church, Horizon Christian Fellowship in Indianapolis, is now raising funds to support his efforts in Ukraine.

His family has been in and out of a bomb shelter for the past week, but most of their cities have survived Russia’s worst attacks.

Russian forces have in recent days launched hundreds of missiles at sites across Ukraine and captured Kherson, a southern port in the Black Sea, which was the first city.

READ Also  Britain Government May Impose Sugar Tax On Salt And Sugar

Ukraine attack: Russian troops trapped north of Kiev, lack of gas and food, officials say

Despite their progress, the Ukrainians – both military and regular civilians – have established a strong defense.

“It simply came to our notice then [last] Thursday. So people started to understand what things would be like for a while. That initial wave of adrenaline has stopped, and instead, determination has been made, “Morrison said,” this is our home, this is our family, we just won’t let that happen. “

Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Belarus for a second round of peace talks, and although no ceasefire was discussed, the delegation agreed on security corridors for refugees fleeing the violence.

More than a million people have already fled Ukraine because up to 4 million could be displaced, according to UN estimates.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Thursday that “hour by hour, minute by minute, more and more people are fleeing the horrific reality of violence. Countless people have been displaced inside the country.” “And if the conflict does not end immediately, millions more will be forced to flee Ukraine.”

