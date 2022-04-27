American in Ukraine creates tribute wall of victims from Russia’s war



Leo Soto, a Florida man, traveled to Ukraine to pay his respects to those killed in Russia’s two-month-long war.

Soto brought flowers and pictures to Lviv where he started by building a wire wall where people could come and see the faces of the dead.

But he said locals don’t want to do more than just watch.

“I actually started taking pictures of myself and then suddenly a local woman, she saw me, she said, ‘Can I help?’ And then before I knew it, people were just asking for help, “he told Gadget Clock. “Of course there are linguistic barriers, so it’s hard for me to communicate. But flowers are universal.”

Soto said “hundreds” of people helped post pictures and flowers to create respect.

“I don’t think I built this memorial,” he said. “Because I just showed up and I started putting on [up] Pictures. I brought flowers, but those who built the memorial are the community.

“The beauty is it’s not a monument. It’s really a place where people go to add their own pictures. They have their own flowers, they have their own message and then they make it their own,” he added.

Soto has created similar tributes in Miami and Kentucky, where a tornado struck shortly before Christmas 2021 and killed dozens of people after the Surfside building collapsed.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

At least 2,224 people were killed and 2,897 injured.

The UN agency has warned that it believes the actual death toll is “high enough”.

Ukrainian officials say the death toll could be much higher than the UN has been able to confirm, with Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko claiming earlier this month that more than 20,000 civilians had been killed in his city alone.