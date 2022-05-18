American Indian College Fund hosts dinner with celebrity indigenous chefs to raise money for Native American students



CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) — Are you able to think about a world with out chocolate, avocados, walnuts, or pineapple?

These are all meals we most likely take for granted, however are native to the western hemisphere that have been nearly unknown outdoors Indigenous cultures earlier than the fifteenth century.

The American Indian College Fund launched New Yorkers to Indigenous delicacies at its New York Metropolis EATTS occasion Tuesday night.

A number of Indigenous celebrity chefs, like Chef Pyet Despain and Crystal Wahpepah, cooked meals at The Lighthouse at Pier 60 in Chelsea Pier.

Every dish featured a number of key substances which can be native to the realm and seasonal.

Dinners additionally realized about how meals sovereignty helps make sure the survival of nutritious meals throughout local weather change.

Proceeds from the dinner went in the direction of the College fund which offers Native American students with scholarships and different instructional help.

