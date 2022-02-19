Sports

American pairs skater Timothy LeDuc makes history as first nonbinary winter Olympian

American Timothy Leduk made history at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday night.

LeDuc, a pair of skaters with Ashley Gain-Gribble, became the first open nonbinary winter Olympian when they took the ice. LeDuc and Gain-Gribble finished seventh in their debuts.

Ashley Kane-Gribble and Timothy Leduk compete in the free skate program during the January 8, 2022 US Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.

(AP Photo / Mark Jaleski)

“It was a happy moment for us there today,” Leduk said.

“I think Ashley and I both had to go through a lot of different things, a lot of times, where people didn’t tell us or we didn’t belong. করি Hopefully those who see this think they have a place to come in figure skating and be able to celebrate.” That’s what sets them apart. “

Ashley Kane-Gribble and Timothy Leduk of the United States are competing in a pair of short events during the Figure Skating Championships at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 18, 2022 in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko)

LeDuc came out as a homosexual at the age of 18 and went public last year as a nonbinary. The term nonbinary is used to describe a person who does not exclusively identify as male or female. According to the Human Rights Campaign, the term can also include Agender, Vijender, GenderQuar and Gender-Fluid.

LeDuc, 31, joins other non-binary athletes who participated in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last summer. Quinn, a Canadian soccer player, was the first public heterosexual and non-binary Olympic medalist when the nation won a gold medal. According to OutSports, at least 186 LGBTQ athletes participated in the Summer Games in public.

Ashley Kane-Gribble and Timothy Leduk of the United States respond to the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 18, 2022, during a pair of short skating competitions in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Barnett Armangu)

“It really means a lot to see people reach out to the two of us,” Leduk said. “It reminds us that we are paving the way for one of the many, more people to come. I know it’s only possible for me to be openly non-binary because amazing, great people before me laid the groundwork for me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

