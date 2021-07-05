American Report Blames Pakistan To Recruit Children In Army

The report revealed that some new sanctions may be imposed on Pakistan.

New Delhi. A report has revealed that Pakistan is making ‘Child Army’ by recruiting children into the army. The US has included 15 countries, including Pakistan, in the list related to the Child Soldier Protection Act (CSPA). The law identifies government-backed armed groups that recruit child soldiers. Pakistan’s inclusion in this list could lead to sanctions on security aid and commercial licensing of military equipment.

The countries included in the US State Department’s annual list include Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. A ‘child soldier’ ​​is a person under the age of 18 who takes part in combat or who is forcibly recruited into the government armed forces, police or other security forces.

Pak called the report baseless

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry termed the report as baseless and said that Pakistan has neither recruited children in the army nor does it support such an idea. It is noteworthy that at this time Pakistan is already facing many international sanctions. From time to time, Pakistan has also been accused of supporting terrorist organizations.

