American serial killer Aileen Wuornos Netflix True Crime Show

Often we hear such incidents which take us by surprise, but behind every incident there is someone or the other. Eileen Wuornos was also like this, childhood passed in the midst of persecution, so as she grew up she chose a path of prostitution. Whatever he saw in this profession and then transformed himself into a serial killer. Eileen shot and threw seven of her customers on the street. For which he was sentenced to death.

Born on February 29, 1956 in Rochester, Michigan, USA, Eileen Wuornos had a very frightening childhood. Eileen’s parents separated before her birth, leaving her early life full of turmoil. When she turned four, she and her brother were sent to live with their grandparents. As Eileen grew up, she was subjected to sexual violence in school and then dropped out, after which she got into the field of prostitution.

In 1974, he was found guilty of driving while intoxicated and firing a gun at a moving car. After this, he was sent to jail several times on charges of armed robbery, check forgery and car theft. From 1989 to the late 1990s, he killed seven people who were his customers. Their bodies were dumped on the highways of Florida and South Georgia. According to Eileen, they wanted to rape her.

When Eileen was arrested in early 1991, she admitted to the murders and claimed that all of them had attacked her, after which she took the step in self-defense. Voornos was convicted of a murder in 1992 and sentenced to death. He later pleaded guilty to three more murders, and Eileen revealed that he did not commit these murders in self-defense. Then he was executed by lethal injection in 2002.

After Eileen’s death, a movie appeared on Netflix about her exploits. Eileen’s crimes were filmed in the second episode of the True Crime Show on Netflix. In addition, Charlize Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the notorious serial killer in the movie ‘Monster’.