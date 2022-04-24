American serial killer John Wayne Gacy who known as Killer Clown

Many incidents of serial killing in the criminal history of the world have scared people. The serial killers who carried out these killings were also no less dreaded, there were some who crossed all limits of cruelty. One of the names in this was that of the infamous serial killer John Wayne Gacy. John Wayne Gacy committed most of his crimes in the guise of the Joker, hence the name Killer Clown.

Born on March 17, 1942 in the city of Chicago, USA, John Wayne Gacy’s childhood was passed through a lot of torture. John’s father was angry as well as a drug addict. Those who often used to fight and beat in the house in the state of intoxication. As John grew up in the midst of these circumstances, he was soon surrounded by mental depression. He could never get out of this problem and then he started killing people due to depression.

John Wayne Gacy was accused of killing 33 people from 1968 to 1978. Most of them were children and youth, who were killed after being sexually assaulted. In the 70s, John filled the city of Chicago with his horror. John Gacy often used to make clowns in the parades held in the cities and used to carry out the crimes. In 1968, John Wayne Geshi was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy.

John was then sent to the Iowa State Men’s Reformatory (Anamosa State Penitentiary), where he lived among psychologists for nearly two years. After his release on parole in 1970, he was arrested again in a sexual assault case, but the charges were later dropped. In 1978, Gacy was uncovered when a neighbor named Robert Piest, who was last seen by Gacy, went missing.

When the police searched the house of John Gacy with a search warrant, the bodies of 29 boys were recovered from his house. While four other bodies were found in the Des Plaines River flowing near the house. Police arrested serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1978. He was tried for 33 murders, and then John Wayne Gacy was given lethal injection in Illinois on May 10, 1994.