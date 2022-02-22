World

American serial killer kidnapper rapist murderer Ted Bundy criminal profile

Ted Bundy killed 36 women in 7 states of America between 1974 and 1978. The killer was put to death in an electronic chair in a Florida prison.

Today talk of America’s dangerous serial killer Theodore Robert Bundy, also known as Ted Bundy. Ted Bundy was not only a serial killer, but he was also notorious for committing crimes like kidnapping, rape. Looking at Ted Bundy’s criminal history, most women were victimized. About 36 women were brutally killed by this killer.

Ted Bundy, infamous for his heinous crimes in America in the 70s, was born on November 24, 1946 in Burlington. Ted Bundy was fine in the early days, but domestic fights made him a weird freak as he became an adult. After finishing schooling, Ted Bundy, who reached the university, committed the first crime in 1974, in which he kidnapped and raped the girl.

While studying at the university, he made a girl named Linda Haley his victim. It is believed that this was the first murder committed by Ted Bundy. After this, in cities like Washington and Oregon, he would very secretly kidnap and then kill women and college going girls.

According to the police, Ted Bundy had killed 36 women between 1974 and 1978 in 7 states of America. It is said that after the murder, beheading the dead bodies and decorating the house became his pastime. During the investigation of the police, several heads were recovered from the cupboard of his house.

Ted Bundy was arrested by the local police on 16 August 1975 in a kidnapping case, but he escaped from police custody. In these cases, the police found Ted Bundy’s teeth and fingerprints on the bodies of two women. After this Ted Bundy escaped from police custody three times but after 15 February 1978 he could not escape.

This dreadful killer had confessed his crime after his arrest that he had committed these crimes at different places. He was declared a ‘devil’ by the court in the ongoing cases against Ted and was sentenced to death on January 24, 1989. After this, Ted Bundy was put to death in a Florida prison sitting on an electronic chair.

It is said that when America’s dangerous serial killer Theodore Robert Bundy aka Ted Bundy was killed, after that people expressed happiness by bursting firecrackers outside the jail.


