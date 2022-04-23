American Serial killer Richard Ramirez who known as Night Stalker – Richard Ramirez

There was more than one serial killer in the world, but people used to get sleepy in California and Los Angeles of America as soon as they heard the name of Richard Ramirez. Richard was notorious in his criminal history as a ‘Night Stalker’. Richard was facing 13 counts of murder, 11 rape, 14 robbery and 5 attempt to murder. This serial killer had crossed all limits of cruelty and cynicism in the crimes committed. Due to which he was sentenced to death 19 times.

Born on February 29, 1960, in El Pasho, Texas, USA, Richard Ramirez created terror between June 1984 and August 1985. Richard Ramirez’s early life was spent in a very strange way. Her father was Julian, who was first an army officer and later an officer in the railways. The loss of which Richard had to suffer. Apart from this, he was a victim of serious injuries many times in childhood, due to which he used to have strange dreams and thoughts.

When Richard was a little older, he found the company of his cousin Mike. He had returned from the Vietnam War and shared his experiences during the war with Richard. Mike showed him pictures of Vietnamese women he had allegedly raped and killed. Mike then killed his wife as well, which made a deep impression on Richard. After leaving high school he moved to Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, he continued to commit crimes and was briefly jailed for car theft. In June 1984, Ramirez raped and then stabbed a 79-year-old widow to death. After this he had brutally executed many murders. Richard Ramirez used to read many novels related to crime and every time he committed a crime, he left a special kind of mark. He had also become a cocaine addict.

In most cases, Richard did not leave any evidence behind. Even he did not spare the children. He was accused of murder and sexual abuse of several children. In August 1985, Ramirez entered a house with the intention of robbing and killing a man. After this he raped a woman and tortured her. But the surviving woman got his sketch made, due to which he was caught. Then on November 20, 1989, he was sentenced to death.

The judge had said in his decision, “Its offenses are beyond any human comprehension to the limits of cruelty and viciousness.” He also appealed to the court several times to waive his sentence but it was rejected. While he was in San Quentin State Prison during his sentence, Ramirez learned that he had cancer. After this, this dreaded serial killer died in 2013.