American truckers plan convoy to DC in protest of COVID-19 mandates

by admin
Taking a hint from truck drivers on the U.S. North Frontier, a political action committee will partner with truck convoys to protest what it thinks is a violation of official COVID-19 restrictions and orders.

The Great American Patriot Project on Wednesday asked volunteers to contribute, join or support a convoy of truckers for next month’s trip to Washington DC.

Routes for convoys to Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio and Fresno, California will begin and end March 6 in Washington. A congressional reception committee will meet with them to discuss policy changes, organizers said.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be told what to do,” PAC spokeswoman Erica Knight told Gadget Clock. “They don’t want to deal with these mandates, and it’s a way for the American people to stand up against it.”

In an email blast, the PAC said the truck drivers “represent peaceful, non-violent Americans who are dissatisfied with the unscientific, unconstitutional government’s excesses on the mandate.”

The convoy comes amid ongoing protests by Canadian truckers calling for the closure of the COVID-19 mandate in their country. The resistance began several weeks ago when truckers decided to oppose a rule to give them full vaccinations.

Non-vaccination can affect their livelihoods as well as the country’s supply chain.

The Prime Minister of Canada on Monday Justin Trudeau The country’s emergency law, a rare measure that gives the country’s government temporary powers to deal with border blockades, involves strict legal and financial measures against participating truckers.

READ Also  COVID omicron update: Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks against coronavirus

“I’m sure a bunch of protests and standing up for their rights is definitely part of the inspiration here,” Knight said.

Deidre Riley of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

