American Visa News: Good news for Indian students wishing to study abroad, we have issued more than 55000 visas to Indian students, US has issued more than 55,000 visas to Indian students

This time, the US has set a new record in issuing visas to Indian students. The United States said that despite the Kovid epidemic this year, the record was set and about 55,000 students were granted visas to study in the United States this year. Hundreds of students are being issued visas every day, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy.The US administration’s decision to issue more visas to students comes at a time when there have been frequent reports of visa bans over the past few years. Atul Keshav, the US Ambassador to India, said that studying in the US not only helps Indian students to increase their understanding globally, but also benefits the US. It also strengthens ties between the two countries.

Visa grants started two months late

This year, due to the second wave of Covid, the work of issuing student visas started in July instead of May with a delay of 2 months. According to US embassy officials, the two-month delay had increased application pressure, but by working extra hours every day, not only were all applications disposed of, but a new record was set this year. Students from India are issued visas for admission to about 4500 educational institutions in the United States.

Organizing special education fairs for students

Taking the initiative to give priority to Indian students in the US, the US has decided to hold two education fairs in the next fortnight. This virtual learning fair for graduate students on August 27 and for graduate students on September 3, will discuss the possibility of studying at various universities in the United States and there, and will answer students’ questions. The US is hosting the first such event for students in India.

The total number of students from India in the US is 20,2014. India ranks second in the number of foreign students pursuing degree in the United States and third in the number of graduate students. Only Chinese students are going to America more than India. The US administration recently announced that a new center would be opened in Hyderabad to help Indian students and then expand to other cities.

Currently, the US has opened centers in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai in India. A separate app for Indian students was also released on Monday.

