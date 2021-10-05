American weapons, now for sale in Afghan gun shops

In the chaos of a US military withdrawal and Taliban takeover this summer, thousands of US-made weapons and tons of military equipment were confiscated by militants as government military bases surrendered or were dismantled.

According to arms dealers in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, with the Taliban in power, more American weapons and military goods are now openly sold in stores by Afghan gun dealers who have supplied guns, ammunition to government soldiers and Taliban fighters. – Had to pay for gunpowder and other materials.

In interviews, three arms dealers in Kandahar said dozens of Afghans have set up arms shops in the south of Afghanistan, selling American-made pistols, rifles, grenades, binoculars and night-vision goggles. The equipment was originally provided to Afghan security forces as part of a US training and assistance program that cost American taxpayers more than $83 billion during the two-decade war.