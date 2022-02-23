American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24M



U.S. women’s soccer players have reached a landmark deal with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal that promises লে 24 million and bonuses to match their men.

The US Soccer Federation and Women announced on Tuesday a deal that would share $ 22 million between the players, about one-third of what they wanted for damages. The USSF has agreed to establish a দিয়ে 2 million fund to benefit players in charitable endeavors aimed at enhancing their post-football careers and sports for women.

The USSF is committed to providing equal pay for women’s and men’s national teams – including World Cup bonuses – subject to joint bargaining agreements with unions representing women and men separately.

“For our generation, we know we’re putting the game in a fast-paced good place when we’ve got it all,” 36-year-old midfielder Megan Rapino said in a telephone interview with the Associated Press. “That’s because, to be honest, there’s no justice in all this unless we make sure it never happens again.”

The settlement was a victory for the players, who encouraged fans to chant “equal pay”. When they won their second consecutive title in France in 2019. And it was a breakthrough for USSF President Cindy Parlow Conn, a former player who became head of the federation in March 2020.

Cone replaces Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned after a legal filing with the federation claiming that women had less physical capacity and responsibilities than men.

“It’s just a step towards rebuilding the relationship with the women’s team. I think it’s a great achievement and I’m excited about the future and working with them,” said Shanku. “Now we can shift the focus to other issues, most importantly, to increase games at all levels and increase opportunities for girls and women.”

U.S. women have won four World Cups since the program began in 1985, with men failing to reach the semifinals since 1930.

The five American stars, led by Alex Morgan and Rapapino, began the challenge in April 2016 by filing a complaint with the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The women sued three years later seeking compensation under Title VII of the Federal Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act.

Dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodation and playing surfaces, the parties settled part of the working conditions in December 2020. They were due to argue before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on March 7 in an attempt to reinstate the equal pay portion thrown by the U.S. District Court.

“The agreement announced today is an important step in correcting many of the mistakes of the past,” the women’s union said in a statement.

The settlement was a huge step, although a labor agreement had yet to be reached and ratified to replace the one that expired on March 31.

Forward Morgan, 32, said: “It seems very gratifying that we can begin to repair a relationship with US soccer that has been torn apart for so many years by inequality.” “It simply came to our notice then that we could almost breathe a sigh of relief.”

Players were able to put aside legal confusion to continue their success on the field.

“We face extra hours and stress and external stress and discrimination, I mean sometimes you wonder why I was born a woman?” Morgan said. “And then sometimes you realize how incredible it is to be able to fight for something you really believe in and to stand by these women. Want or want to get glory. “

The পরিমাণ 22 million will be split into separate amounts proposed by the players, subject to approval by the district court.

Shanku said the federation’s approach to equalizing the World Cup bonus has not yet been determined. The federation has so far received bonuses based on funding from FIFA, which has allocated $ 400 million for the 2018 men’s tournament, including $ 38 million for champion France and $ 30 million for the 2019 women’s tournament, including champion US কে 4 million.

American men are playing under the terms of a CBA that expires in December 2018.

Rapadino criticized both Cordeiro and his predecessor, Sunil Gulati, who was head of the USSF from 2006-18. Cordeiro wants to get his job back from the cone when the USSF National Council meets on March 5 to vote on a four-year term.

“The thing Cindy did was confess to the wrongdoing and apologize for the wrongdoing,” Rapino said. “It was in Sunil’s power not to discriminate and to pay us fairly and equally. It was good in Carlos’ power, and they decided not to … I think Cindy showed a lot of strength in that, and I think the other two. , Frankly, only showed a ton of weaknesses and showed their true colors to keep it from happening for so long. “