Americana music awards to return with in-person ceremony on 22 September after last year's cancellation due to pandemic

Nashville, Tennessee: Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are each up for 3 nominations at this 12 months’s Americana Honors and Awards declare, which might perchance resume in-particular individual after the pandemic pressured the cancellation of ultimate 12 months’s awards ceremony.

Nominees had been introduced on Wednesday for the 22 September declare in Nashville, Tennessee. Isbell is nominated for artist of the 12 months, and he and his band are nominated for album of the 12 months for his characterize Reunions and music of the 12 months for ‘Dreamsicle’.

Kiah is nominated for music of the 12 months for ‘Dim Myself’, rising act of the 12 months and for duo/personnel of the 12 months for her work within the personnel Our Native Daughters.

Additionally nominated for artist of the 12 months are Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Word and Billy Strings.

Different album of the 12 months nominees include Sturgill Simpson for his bluegrass album Slicing Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Periods); Steve Earle and The Dukes for JT, a tribute album for Earle’s son Justin Townes Earle, who died last 12 months; Valerie June’s The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, and Sarah Jarosz’s World on the Floor.

John Prine, who died last 12 months due to COVID-19 issues, earned a posthumous nomination for music of the 12 months, his last recorded music, ‘I Endure in ideas All of the items’, which moreover gained two Grammy Awards this 12 months.

Additionally nominated for music of the 12 months is Tyler Childers for his music ‘Lengthy Violent Historical past’, and June’s duet with Carla Thomas referred to as ‘Identify Me a Idiot’.