American’s 20-hour trek out of Ukraine: ‘It’s a humanitarian crisis, a disaster’

American's 20-hour trek out of Ukraine: 'It's a humanitarian crisis, a disaster'
American’s 20-hour trek out of Ukraine: ‘It’s a humanitarian crisis, a disaster’

American’s 20-hour trek out of Ukraine: ‘It’s a humanitarian crisis, a disaster’

An American independent journalist covering the war in Ukraine described how he witnessed a humanitarian crisis when he embarked on a 20-hour journey out of the country, finding no other option for himself as he invaded Russia.

“It’s a disaster,” Manny Marota told Gadget Clock.

On Thursday morning, Marotta “announced at the sound of an air strike siren and loudspeaker that the bombing could begin soon.” That’s when he and another foreign journalist started looking for a way out of the country.

On Thursday, Russian troops invaded Ukraine, sparking a war in which officials say hundreds of people have already been killed. On Friday night, street fighting broke out in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, where Russian troops stopped. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a US proposal to confirm his removal, saying “the battle is on.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the front line in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

After discovering there is no train, bus or car rental service, Marota and her roommate “walk west because we think this is our only option.”

Marotta has seized vehicles lined up in Ukraine in hopes of leaving the country.

(Mani Marota)

“The first sign of our problem was that we started hitting the gas station without gas and lots of cars parked outside,” Marota told Gadget Clock, speaking from a hostel in southeastern Poland.

Marota saw a line of cars outside a gas station in Ukraine.

(Mani Marota)

Marotta, 25, said it was “sad” that people, young and old, abandoned their vehicles and carried everything with them.

Marotta described that Ukrainians, young and old, abandoned their vehicles and carried all their belongings when they tried to leave the country.

(Mani Marota)

Afterwards, Marotta described the confrontation with Ukrainian soldiers, who were announcing that Zelensky had announced the recruitment of men aged 18-60, preventing Ukrainian men from leaving the country.

“It was” terrible “for every 18-60-year-old man to go in front. They begged,” Marotta said.

“Look, I have kids. Please don’t tell me to do this,” some men pleaded. But in the end, the men had no choice but to stay and fight, which “probably killed them,” Marota told Gadget Clock.

There was a lot of “heartfelt, emotional farewell. The kids are crying because their dad is gone,” he said.

Marota is talking about his 20-hour track outside of Ukraine.

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“The children are just old enough to become adults, and all these old people have joined the Ukrainian army to try to fight the Russians and at the same time, but at the cost of severing families,” Marotta explained.

Marota posted this picture on Twitter, "This was my vision when I crossed Poland this morning at 7:01 AM local time. I think it was a welcome gift from nature. I am uncomfortably happy to be in the EU."

(Mani Marota)

“The world must now be aware of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians are suffering on the border,” Marotta told Gadget Clock.

Marota posted the photo on Twitter, writing: "A little refuge waiting for the way."

(Mani Marota)

“Outside in the cold, food, water, toilets, the ability to check the internet, the ability to charge the phone, the ability to communicate,” Marotta continued.

“I know because I was doing it last night,” he said.

