Americans Are Retiring Earlier Because of Pandemic

Dee Dee Patten, 57, had no plans to retire early. But when the coronavirus-induced lockdown took hold in 2020 and business dried up in the mechanical repair shop that she and her husband, Dana, owned in Platteville, Colorado, they decided to shut it down. .

Mildred Vega, 56, had even less choice in the matter. Shortly after losing her job due to a restructuring at a Pfizer office in Vega Baja, PR, the pandemic ruled out other options.

Ms Vega and the Pattens are three of the millions of Americans who have decided to retire since the start of the pandemic, as part of an increase in early exits from the workforce. The trend has broad implications for the job market and is a sign of how the pandemic has transformed the economic landscape.

For the lucky few, the decision was made possible by 401 (k) accounts exceeding record values ​​for stocks. This wealth, coupled with an increase in home values, provided some with the financial security needed to stop working long before Social Security and private pensions came into effect.