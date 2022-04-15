Americans grade President Biden as inflation hits a 40-year record high



Wisconsin Americans have rated President Biden’s performance after inflation rose to its fastest rate in 40 years.

“Can you go down?” Tom, a resident of Fund du Lac, said when the president was asked to rate the AF scale.

“I think I’ll give him an F,” Tom continued. “I don’t think he is running this country the way it should be.”

While others agree with Tom, some have given Biden a better grade.

Inflation rose to 8.5% in March, the newest 40-year high

“I give him an A,” said a Wisconsin resident.

Wisconsinites released grade hours when the Department of Labor reported that consumer prices rose 8.5% year-on-year. Inflation has been steadily rising over the past few months, rising 1.2% from February to March.

Donna, from Eden, said inflation, along with the energy crisis, had played a key role in how she evaluated Biden.

“I’ll give him an F,” he told Gadget Clock.

“In the next two years, I think a lot of people will fight inflation and the cost of living,” Donna added. “If he doesn’t turn things around, I think it’s going to be bad for our country.”

But the resident who blamed Biden for the cast is elsewhere.

“He’s there to sign the bills,” he said. “All bills in the United States go to the House, and when the House votes on a bill, they take it to the Senate. So, if you have a 50/50 Senate, what do you expect?”

“The president can do a lot, but if he doesn’t have Congress or the House of Representatives behind him, not all of his agendas will work,” the resident told Gadget Clock.

The split in Congress has been a constant challenge for Biden and his flagship build back has sunk the Better Plan.

Tom told Gadget Clock that Biden “took everything away from the workers.” “Inflation is costing Americans more than ever before,” he said.

“We only spent 10 105,” Tom added as he walked out of the grocery store. “We don’t have kids at home, and we don’t buy a bag of meat, just a salad.”

Biden’s approval rating drops to the lowest point of his presidency: Poll

Michael of Fund du Lac also told Gadget Clock that Biden was giving a “middle of the street” performance.

I’ll give him “probably a C,” Michael said. “I heard a lot of good and I heard a lot of bad.”

In April, another Fond du Lac resident gave Biden “F minus minus minus.”

He said the closure of the Keystone XL pipeline has played a role in his assessment. Biden “put our economy back in the hands of others,” he said.

A Wisconsin resident told Gadget Clock: “I’m giving him a B. He’s trying his best.”

Tom said Democrats were “going to lose” in the by-elections.

Another Wisconsin resident told Gadget Clock that Democrats need to sell their message in the medium term in a way that would “inspire and rally us to go back and vote for them.”

“Let’s bring representatives who will go there to support us and support this president so that all his agendas can be passed,” the resident said.