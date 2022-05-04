Americans react to Supreme Court leak on Roe v. Wade draft decision



Americans on both sides of the abortion controversy spoke to Gadget Clock after a draft verdict overturning Rowe v. Wade was leaked.

“I think it’s crazy,” said Rebecca of Washington, DC. “I woke up this morning and realized we were one step closer to dystopia.”

“I think 100-year-old women have just fallen into their graves,” he continued.

In a draft opinion published by Politico on Monday night, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the decision of nearly 50-year-old Rowe v. Wade should be overturned “to return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people”.

Protesters outside the Supreme Court sound off on the leaked Ro V. Wade’s draft decision

Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the draft in a statement on Tuesday. He clarified that the decision was not final, adding that the matter would be investigated.

Curtis, a Nashville-based musician, told Gadget Clock he was in favor of the decision.

“I think life starts at the beginning,” Curtis said.

Evan, also from Nashville, said the decision “opens up a huge can of worms.”

“Usually, I don’t try to make decisions that involve women’s bodies, but I’m totally against it,” Evan told Gadget Clock.

More than six out of 10 voters believe the Supreme Court should support Rowe v. Wade, although more than half favored banning abortion after 15 weeks, according to a Gadget Clock poll released Tuesday.

ROE V. WADE The identity of the draft liqueur remains unknown

“It was never about abortion,” Rebecca said. “It was always about women’s rights and the right to choose for our own bodies.”

Julie Rebecca from Tennessee echoed.

“I want them to stay away from it, and let women decide what to do for themselves,” she said.

In Tampa, Florida, Cynthia said she has been praying “for some time” for this decision.

“Now is the time to stop killing us,” said Cynthia.

“I want people to be able to choose what they want,” San Francisco’s Patu told Gadget Clock.

Another San Francisco, Zach said: “I just hope they don’t get through it.”

Lisa Bennatan and Megan Myers report from Washington, DC; Matt Leach from Tampa; John Michael Rush from San Francisco; And Tenny Sahakian from Nashville.

Victoria Balara contributed to this report.