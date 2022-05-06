Americans say they are split on court packing after top Dems call for adding justices to Supreme Court



Americans at Harvard Square have shared their thoughts on whether the Supreme Court needs an additional judge after Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the High Court to pack in response to the leaked draft decision, indicating that Rowe v. Wade would be dismissed.

“If they can stop what is going to happen, yes,” Max told Gadget Clock. “Pack as many courts as you need to stop this reversal.”

Warren joined his fellow Democrats in a new call to pack the Supreme Court after the leaked draft.

“Right-wing extremists have hijacked the U.S. Supreme Court,” the Massachusetts senator tweeted Wednesday. “Of course we do # Extend the court To balance and protect our fundamental rights, including the constitutional right to abortion. “

ROE V. WADE Americans React to Supreme Court Leaks on Draft Decision

Boston pedestrians, however, had mixed opinions.

“I think it will cause a lot of additional problems,” said one person, Emilio. “With the instability of everything right now, I think it’s better to keep it the same now and solve a lot of other problems.”

Tory told Gadget Clock: “More opinions on all issues are good.”

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft, which Politico released Monday night, that states should have authority over abortion laws, as the issue is not addressed in the constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday stressed that the decision is not final.

“The reversal of the blockade will endanger the lives of women across the country,” said representative Ilhan Omar. Tweeted Monday When he called for the court to be expanded. “It will fly in the face of decades of precedent and the overwhelming majority of public opinion.”

Max was concerned that packing the Supreme Court was not a viable option, as Republicans could add judges if they had a majority.

“Then it will be in front and behind forever,” he said.

Max added, “All we really need to do is close down our lifelong appointments.” He suggested implementing the deadline.

With presidential candidates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and current Vice-President Harris, the idea of ​​court-packing was repeatedly raised throughout the 2020 election cycle that they were open to action. The nominee, Joe Biden, said he was opposed at the time.

In Harvard Square, there was a mixed answer as to how many judges should sit in the high court.

The Tories have suggested 12, but others say it should be an odd number.

“It should be an unequal number to keep the tie-breaker,” Mikey told Gadget Clock.

One person, Keith said, should have a fair trial for each federal appellate court.

“There should be 13 judges directly, “he told Gadget Clock.

Not as sure as Max.

“I don’t know if there are any special magic numbers,” he said. “I don’t know if there is a right or wrong answer to this question, necessarily.”