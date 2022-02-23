World

Americans say they back US truck convoy – with conditions

Americans say they back US truck convoy – with conditions
Americans say they back US truck convoy – with conditions

Americans say they back US truck convoy – with conditions

Panama City, Fla. – Americans have told Gadget Clock that they possibly support truck drivers on stage in a U.S. version of Canada’s Freedom Convoy, but not everyone supports the idea of ​​stabilizing the road.

“As long as they are peaceful, as long as they are not violent with the counter-protesters… or the police,” said Patrick.

“The constitution guarantees our freedom of assembly,” he continued. “So, we need to allow them to come together. We have freedom of speech, so we need to be able to express our views.”

Truck parking in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy protest

Truck parking in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy protest
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Howard, Alabama, told Gadget Clock: “Sometimes you have to take extra steps to understand your point and do what needs to be done.”

DC prepares for possible US ‘Freedom Convoy’, officials urge National Guard

Candy of Fairhope, Alabama says he supports the idea, but is concerned about the consequences.

“I think the price will go up and the supply will be limited and I think it will make life more difficult,” he told Gadget Clock.

Organizers of a planned caravan in Washington, D.C., have told local media that they are protesting issues such as fuel prices, vaccine requirements and immigration.

Trucks and supporters travel on Blue Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Toronto.

Trucks and supporters travel on Blue Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Toronto.
((Canadian Press via Nathan Dennett / AP))

One woman told Gadget Clock that she did not agree with the convoy because she supported the COVID-19 mandate.

“My community, the black community, has really been affected by COVID,” the Atlanta woman said. “I alone have 15 people I personally know who died in COVID. So, I’m a proponent of creating mandates because we have to get control … it keeps changing, so we have to get control of it.”

Gina, from Florida, disagrees.

“I think it’s really a good thing to get rid of all the mandates and let everyone come back to normal and live longer the way we do in Florida,” he said.

Freedom Convoy protesters describe interacting with police: ‘It’s gotten really bad’

“So yes, I would support that in that case, and I think they can make a big difference,” Gina continued.

Gina told Gadget Clock that she was also concerned about the possible consequences for participating truckers.

Kenny from Kansas spoke to Gadget Clock.

Kenny from Kansas spoke to Gadget Clock.

“What they have done in Canada and the crackdown on those people there to seize all property and protest peacefully does not seem right,” he said.

Kenny, from Kansas, said he had experienced convoy demonstrations before.

“In Kansas, they’re clear across I-70s,” Kenny said.

“They don’t hurt anyone, you know, they don’t hurt anyone,” he continued. “They’re just making a statement, but I don’t agree with them the way they did in Canada.”

