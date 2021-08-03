Americans Suffer Pandemic Whiplash as Leaders Struggle With Changing Virus

But Dr del Rio said the CDC took a misstep in May when it told vaccinated Americans they didn’t need to wear masks – not because the science behind the recommendation was flawed, but because that move caused everyone to take off their masks and prompted states, towns and retailers to drop their mask requirements, which allowed the Delta variant to thrive.

Updated August 2, 2021, 9:20 p.m. ET

“It was scientifically correct from a virological point of view,” said Dr del Rio of the previous recommendation. “It was wrong from a behavioral science point of view.”

The new recommendation – that even vaccinated people wear masks in areas of the country where the virus is spreading rapidly – is much more nuanced, leaving state and local leaders to go their own way and making it difficult for residents to know how to behave. Republican opponents of the administration, meanwhile, scoffed at the shifting advice.

In the House, Republican lawmakers revolted over a mask requirement even as Fox News’ Sean Hannity urged his viewers to get vaccinated. Yet former President Barack Obama plans to throw a star-studded party on Martha’s Vineyard to celebrate his 60th birthday with hundreds of people. A spokeswoman for Mr. Obama said the party was being held outdoors and not in a high-transmission area, and that the former president would follow all CDC guidelines.

Across the country, the questions are piling up again: can I eat indoors in a restaurant or bar? What about a sporting event? Do children have to wear masks when they go to school in September? Will a vaccine for children be available by then and will it be mandatory? What – exactly – are people supposed to be afraid of? And what should they do with it?

Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States

There is no one answer. The risk is different for different people, depending on whether or not they are vaccinated and depending on the level of the virus in their community. At the same time, the pandemic is evolving rapidly and constantly, which is part of the CDC’s challenge.

“They are in a bit of a dead end – it’s very difficult to convey,” said Jen Kates, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation. “What is happening is that these are real-time public health messages in a pandemic around data that has just emerged. It’s just the reality, and it doesn’t necessarily provide comfort or always the kind of answers people understand.